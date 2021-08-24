Local
Flames erupt from gas line in south Charlotte neighborhood. Firefighters on scene.
Flames erupted from a natural gas line in a south Charlotte neighborhood on Tuesday, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the eruption in the 4100 block of Sharon Commons Lane off Sharon Road, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Twitter about 5 p.m.
No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
Flames shot from the line at about 5 p.m., according to the fire department.
About an hour later, the department tweeted video of fire hoses shooting large amounts of water onto the line.
Firefighters closed both the 4100 block of Sharon Commons Lane and the 6300 block of Sharon Road to traffic.
This is a developing story.
