WSOC-TV anchor-reporter departs her hometown station. Where’s she going?

Brittney Johnson, an anchor and reporter at her hometown WSOC-TV since 2015, had her last day on the Charlotte air on Friday. Brittany Johnson/Linked In

Brittney Johnson, an anchor and reporter for her hometown WSOC-TV since 2015, became on Friday the latest big name in Charlotte media circles to say goodbye to Queen City viewers.

Friday was Johnson’s last day on-air at the top-rated Charlotte station, as she prepares to join NBC affiliate KXAS in the larger Dallas-Fort Worth market as an anchor and reporter.

She will co-anchor the weekday 10 p.m. news on KXAS beginning on Sept. 22, KXAS announced earlier this month.

WSOC-TV colleagues tweeted their well-wishes beginning Friday morning, as Johnson made her final appearance on the station’s morning news show.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag now,” morning show colleague Keith Monday tweeted. “We will miss @BrittneyWSOC9 here on the morning show. She’s taking her talents to Dallas, TX. There is no one to keep @TrafficTeam9, @JPaulWSOC9 and me inline. Good luck Brit!!!!”

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In tweeting about Johnson’s last day at the station, Elsa Gillis, WSOC-TV reporter and host @Your704, described her as “such a bright light in our newsroom, hard worker, with a kind & generous heart. Dallas is getting a such a star.”

“I’ll miss you guys,” Johnson tweeted back. “Thanks for being the best early morning crew a girl could ask for. And yes, don’t worry, you’re stuck w/ me, I’ll definitely be in touch.”

Johnson was born and raised in Charlotte and graduated from West Charlotte High School.

She then graduated from Howard University and earned a master’s degree in journalism at the University of California, Berkeley.

Johnson joined WSOC-TV after working at KARK, the Fox affiliate in Little Rock, Ark., and Monroe, La.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Her reporting earned an Emmy nomination and recognition from community groups and The Associated Press, according to her WSOC-TV bio.

Among other media names announcing plans to leave their Charlotte stations this year:

▪ WBTV meteorologist Eric Thomas, who covered the biggest weather stories in Charlotte’s history during a 33-year career, told viewers in July that he plans to retire by the end of the year.

▪ In May, Jonathan Stacey, co-host of WBTV’s “QC Morning” show, announced his departure from the station. He joined the Fox affliliate in Atlanta.

I’m going to miss you @ElsaWSOC9! Working with you has been such a joy. Thank you so much https://t.co/tRbVbuoXug — Brittney Johnson (@BrittneyWSOC9) August 27, 2021

Thanks K-Money and they may need to bring in two people to wrangle you guys. It’s a big job. Seriously. Thank you!!!! I’ll miss you guys. You and @TrafficTeam9. https://t.co/ojnVfjTRTL — Brittney Johnson (@BrittneyWSOC9) August 27, 2021