NC school test results are in. How did CMS students fare during the pandemic?

In a year of mostly remote learning due to the pandemic, a majority of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students failed state exams for the 2020-21 academic year, according to results released by the state on Wednesday.

Yet CMS students only slightly trailed others statewide on the reading, math and science scores.

The new state test results show that only 45.4% of students statewide passed state reading, math and science exams during the 2020-21 school year. The proficiency rate was 45.6% for the exams given to elementary and middle school students and 44.7% for tests given to high school students.

In CMS, 44.6% of students in all subjects passed the exams.

For all subjects combined, 44.2% of CMS elementary and middle school students passed, and 46.1% of CMS high schoolers did.

The statewide results were lower than previous years. For instance, 58.5% of K-12 students passed state exams in the 2019-20 school year.

Just 7% of elementary and middle school students statewide did not take the state exams. In CMS, 8% of elementary and middle school students opted out. Only 8% of high school students statewide and in CMS did not take the tests.

Last fall, CMS had 142,177 students, 3.2% fewer than the year before. Statewide, 1.5 million students attended public schools.

This year’s results didn’t include the A-F school performance grades and growth scores that have been used in the past.

CMS’ results were not a surprise to district leaders.

During a school board meeting Aug. 10, both Matthew Hayes, the CMS deputy superintendent of academics, and Frank Barnes, the chief equity officer, said it will take a multi-year recovery effort to make up ground lost from the pandemic.

“This is not a flip of a switch coming out of 17 months of where we’ve been with the work that needs to be done,” Hayes said. “It will take a multi-year effort to get this corrected. ... Understanding that we are not entirely out of the pandemic’s grasp. The pandemic is still at our doorstep.”

Barnes said results of the pandemic on academic performance are “deep and wide-ranging, and district leaders foresaw declines across the board.”

“We need to acknowledge and be prepared to support students based on those results,” Barnes said.

