RSVP: A live conversation with CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston

Back to school in Charlotte

Students and teachers of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will return to classes Wednesday, Aug. 25. While the county is in the midst of a rise of COVID cases and school officials are strongly encouraging staff, teachers and students who can to get vaccinated, families are getting ready for in-person learning.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston will join Charlotte Observer reporter Anna Maria Della Costa live virtual event at 10:45 on Aug. 12 to discuss student safety and what families can expect this school year.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the event.

Register here to reserve your spot, and to submit your questions for our panelists in advance.

Earnest Winston, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superindent


Earnest Winston

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superindent

Dr. Matthew Hayes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Deputy Superintendent of Academics
Dr. Matthew Hayes

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Deputy Superintendent of Academics

Christine Pejot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Human Resources Officer


Christine Pejot

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Human Resources Officer

Dr. Frank Barnes, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Equity Officer


Dr. Frank Barnes

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Equity Officer

Anna Maria Della Costa

Education reporter, The Charlotte Observer. Read her stories here.

