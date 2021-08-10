Education
RSVP: A live conversation with CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston
Students and teachers of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will return to classes Wednesday, Aug. 25. While the county is in the midst of a rise of COVID cases and school officials are strongly encouraging staff, teachers and students who can to get vaccinated, families are getting ready for in-person learning.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston will join Charlotte Observer reporter Anna Maria Della Costa live virtual event at 10:45 on Aug. 12 to discuss student safety and what families can expect this school year.
Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the event.
Register here to reserve your spot, and to submit your questions for our panelists in advance.
Earnest Winston
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superindent
Dr. Matthew Hayes
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Deputy Superintendent of Academics
Christine Pejot
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Human Resources Officer
Dr. Frank Barnes
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Equity Officer
Anna Maria Della Costa
Education reporter, The Charlotte Observer. Read her stories here.
