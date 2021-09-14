Charlotte schools to require COVID tests for unvaccinated staff. What to know.

READ MORE Charlotte 2021 Back to School Due to COVID-19, masks are required at CMS and adults are encouraged to get vaccinated. There’s also a push among educators ad parents to catch up students who lost academic progress during the pandemic. Expand All

Teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will soon be asked to provide proof they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to be tested regularly. Testing for unvaccinated teachers and staff in the school district will begin within two weeks at the elementary school level.

And testing for students who have COVID-19 symptoms or want to reduce time spent in quarantine after an exposure is expected to launch in October.

“This testing aligns with recommendations from Mecklenburg County Public Health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” CMS school board member Carol Sawyer wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday night.

Beginning the week of Sept. 20, CMS employees will be asked to provide documentation of their vaccination status. Vaccinated staff must upload pictures of their vaccine card to confirm that they are vaccinated.

Testing of unvaccinated staff will be mandatory. Families or students can opt in if a student wishes to be tested.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sawyer said COVID-19 testing promotes healthy schools and a healthy community. It also aligns with local and state health officials who have advised that schools should use rapid COVID-19 testing on site for screening — particularly for any employee who isn’t vaccinated or does not provide proof they are vaccinated.

Unlike a number of major Charlotte employers, CMS has not been tracking vaccination among staff or teachers.

The Charlotte Observer reported in August that Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urged CMS to figure out who on staff is vaccinated — and ensure any adult who isn’t provides proof of a negative test result weekly.

A program was supposed to be in place by the time school began Aug. 25, but the state lagged in providing a testing vendor for the district to use, CMS officials said.

Teacher testing, COVID vaccines

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

CMS anticipates launching staff testing at half of its elementary schools, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy and Metro School, the week of Sept. 27. The week of Oct. 4 the program will expand to the other half of CMS elementary schools. Middle schools and K-8 schools will begin staff testing the week of Oct. 11, and high school staff testing will begin the week of Oct. 25.

Employees at transportation sites will be included in testing after all school sites are incorporated or as soon as possible during the phase-in of schools, according to information prepared for Tuesday’s school board meeting.

While almost every CMS school has encountered at least one case of COVID-19 among students or staff in recent weeks, the district has said outbreaks and widespread illness has been limited. Only two clusters have been reported to health officials. A cluster is defined as five or more positive coronavirus cases in a two-week period in a school or child care facility after contact tracing concludes a link between the infections.

Like most public school systems in North Carolina, CMS requires every student and adult in school buildings to wear a mask.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.