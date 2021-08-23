All schools expected to follow Mecklenburg, Charlotte mask mandate, officials say

All schools — public, private and parochial — are now explicitly included in the Mecklenburg County and Charlotte mask mandate.

The mask mandate, which went into effect Wednesday evening, requires everyone age 5 and up to wear masks in indoor public places in the city of Charlotte and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County.

That includes all schools and all businesses, both public and private, Mecklenburg and Charlotte officials said in a statement Monday.

On Friday, Mecklenburg officials announced that the change was coming, after the head of Catholic schools in Charlotte said he wouldn’t follow recommendations to require masks in classrooms.

Gregory Monroe with Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools told families the county order didn’t apply to private schools in a letter on Thursday, the Observer reported last week.

Friday night, Monroe issued a statement saying “we appreciate the Mecklenburg County Health Department’s efforts to clarify the intent and revise the language of its mask mandate. After conversations with the County today, we understand they intended for schools to be covered by the mask mandate...” Monroe added: “We will review the revised Rule and adjust our operations as necessary.”

But Monroe has not said whether MACS will require masks. There are nine Catholic schools in the Charlotte system.

The current mask mandate is an interim measure implemented by Charlotte and the county as health officials wait for the countywide mask mandate to kick in on Aug. 31.

That mask requirement will apply to the entire county, including the six Mecklenburg-area towns.

The push for mask mandates has been renewed as Mecklenburg County and the state see a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, largely fueled by the rise in cases of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

In the last week, Mecklenburg has been reporting average daily new COVID-19 cases similar to levels reported in early February.

And nearly half of Mecklenburg County residents are unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Atrium Health infectious disease expert Dr. Katie Passaretti told reporters Monday.