Here’s a timeline of high school-related Charlotte shootings that killed 2, wounded 3

Police on Wednesday provided a timeline of related shootings into homes that killed a 3-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, and wounded a 4-year-old girl and two teenagers.

All of the shootings are linked to Hopewell High School in Huntersville and some to North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville and Chambers High School in Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Joel McNelly told reporters at a news conference.

“And we believe that these tragic events stemmed from some simple disputes,” McNelly said. “What started out as teenage dispute games has turned into a deadly game that’s not taken two lives.”

Sunday: Jaylen Xavier Foster, who turned 16 last month, was shot to death and two teenagers wounded on Trinity Road in north Charlotte. A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Tuesday, after midnight: A home was shot into in the 5300 block of Kiev Drive, off Sunset Road in north Charlotte. No one was hurt.

Tuesday, an hour later: Bullets were fired into a home in the 11300 block of Joe Morrison Lane in north Charlotte. No one was hurt.

Tuesday, just before midnight: Two homes were shot into in the 5300 block of Kiev Drive. No one was hurt.

Wednesday: Asiah Figueroa, 3, was shot to death while asleep in his home in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive, southwest of Rozzelles Ferry Road and N.C. 16. Eleven people were in the home, including Asiah’s 4-year-old sister. She was grazed by a bullet but will recover, police Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday.

Bullet holes are seen on the door and window where Asiah Figueroa, 3, was killed as he slept in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The shootings followed other incidents involving CMS students since the start of the 2021-22 academic year, including:

Aug. 26: Around 1:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a student robbing a classmate at Mallard Creek High School. A CMS staff member soon confronted a suspect. During the police investigation, officers found a knife, stolen firearm and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

The juvenile was charged with common law robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a concealed weapon and two other felony weapons charges, according to police.

▪ Shortly after 1:45 p.m., a school resource officer at West Mecklenburg High School received an anonymous tip about a student having a gun on campus. After a search by CMS staff, a BB gun modeled to look like a Glock 9 was found in the student’s possession. The juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon at school, police said.

Aug. 27: At 8:24 a.m., police responded to a call about a person possibly being armed at West Charlotte High School. Officers found accessories from a gun in plain view in a vehicle in the student parking lot. Three guns were found in the vehicle, police said.

The owner was identified as a student and arrested, police said. The juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon at school, possession of stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Aug. 23-27: Multiple altercations broke out between two groups of students at Harding High School, but no weapons or serious injuries were involved, police said. Two juveniles were charged and several others suspended for their roles in the altercations, police said.