14-year-old faces murder charge in triple shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt, CMPD says

A 14-year-old male has been charged with murder in connection with a triple shooting Sunday that left one teen dead and two other people wounded in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim who died was identified as Jaylen Xavier Foster, and he turned 16 last month, according to a release.

His death is one of three homicides reported in Charlotte over the Labor day weekend.

Investigators did not release the identity of the 14-year-old suspect, due to his status as a minor.

He was arrested Monday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of stolen motor vehicle, CMPD said. The teen has been transferred to a designated juvenile detention facility, police officials said.

The incident occurred Sunday in the 9700 block of Trinity Road, in the Beatties Ford-Trinity area of north Charlotte, officials said.

“Around 6:30 p.m., North Division officers, the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic responded to a report of assault with deadly weapon with injury, two victims shot on Trinity Road. Upon arrival, officers located a total of three people with gunshot wounds,” CMPD said in a release.

“Two people were transported by Medic to Atrium Health with gunshot wounds — one with a gunshot wound to the leg and the other with one to the neck. One individual was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

Identities of the two wounded people were not released.

Charlotte saw two other homicides over the Labor Day weekend, one involving a female found dead early Monday on east 22nd Street in northeast Charlotte, and another involving a male fatally shot early Sunday in the 4900 block of Springview Road.

Identities of those two victims have not been released.