Local
‘All hands on deck’: Search under way for person after ‘jet ski crash’ in Lake Norman
Rescue crews in Cornelius have “all hands on deck” in the search for a person who went missing after a “jet ski crash” Thursday.
The person went missing near the 21000 block of Island Forest Drive, Mecklenburg County EMS said on its Twitter account.
“We have many on the scene,” the tweet said. “Cornelius Fire from our end. This is all hands on deck.”
Cornelius police advised people in a Facebook post to avoid the area.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments