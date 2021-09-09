Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Local

‘All hands on deck’: Search under way for person after ‘jet ski crash’ in Lake Norman

Rescue crews in Cornelius have “all hands on deck” in the search for a person who went missing after a “jet ski crash” Thursday.

The person went missing near the 21000 block of Island Forest Drive, Mecklenburg County EMS said on its Twitter account.

“We have many on the scene,” the tweet said. “Cornelius Fire from our end. This is all hands on deck.”

Cornelius police advised people in a Facebook post to avoid the area.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service