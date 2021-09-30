Flames engulf vacant church near CLT airport with nearly two centuries of history

A vacant church building with a congregation that spanned nearly two centuries of history, caught fire in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., 30 Charlotte firefighters began extinguishing the fire at Big Spring United Methodist Church at 5300 Old Dowd Road, near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Heavy smoke and fire were visible as crews arrived, the Charlotte Fire Department said in a post on Twitter.

Structure Fire; 5300 block of Old Dowd Rd; vacant church with heavy smoke and fire showing; Station 17 area. — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 30, 2021

It took firefighters about 50 minutes to control the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said in another tweet.

Update Structure Fire; 5300 block of Old Dowd Rd; 30+ firefighters controlled incident in 50 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/95wPyimb1S pic.twitter.com/jfiH7IaqPp — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 30, 2021

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Big Spring United Methodist Church may have been empty Thursday, but in the 1960s, before the airport’s expansion, every pew was filled, according to Observer archives.

The Big Spring congregation dates to at least 1834, when members built an arbor and started a campground church, Observer archives show. The campground evolved into a traditional church during the 1860s.

The church’s name derives from a spring that served a practical purpose in the 1800s. During church gatherings, horses used to drink from the spring, the Observer previously reported.

Worshipers gather outside of Big Spring United Methodist Church on Old Dowd Road to sing during an Easter Sunday sunrise service in April 2004. The church caught fire on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Charlotte Observer file photo

Big Spring, which sits on a hill, used to house more than 300 members from homes throughout the Charlotte region, Observer archives show. Membership dwindled as families sold their homes and the airport expanded.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It’s unclear when the church closed. There is a cemetery on the property, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

Mecklenburg County property records show the land sold for $1.465 million in January 2020.