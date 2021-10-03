Charlotte Observer Logo
What’s the cutoff age to file a child sex abuse lawsuit in the US? A state-by-state look.

Where are the lawsuits?

North Carolina has an unfortunate history with childhood sex abuse. In 2020, NC became the first Southern state to open a temporary window for child sexual abuse survivors of any age to file civil lawsuits. Is North Carolina actually tracking these lawsuits? Here’s The News & Observer’s special report.

Most states in the U.S. have age limits for suing for child sex assault.

Here’s a state-by-state look at those cutoff ages around the country.

Where are the lawsuits?

