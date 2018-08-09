Justin Tyler Anderson was shot and killed at the American Beauty Garden Center on East Independence Boulevard on Monday.
Justin Tyler Anderson was shot and killed at the American Beauty Garden Center on East Independence Boulevard on Monday. WBTV
Justin Tyler Anderson was shot and killed at the American Beauty Garden Center on East Independence Boulevard on Monday. WBTV

Crime

Business owner who killed alleged intruder will be charged with manslaughter, police say

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

August 09, 2018 02:43 PM

The business owner who shot and killed an alleged intruder Monday is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday.

The owner, 49-year-old Alan Brett Corder, called 911 to say he was responding to an alarm at his business — the American Beauty Garden Center on East Independence Boulevard — around 4:30 a.m., police said Monday.

Minutes later, he called back and said he had shot someone. Corder was arrested at the garden center Thursday.

Justin Tyler Anderson, 20, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead outside the store.

The arrest is a relief to Anderson’s family, South Carolina-based attorney Justin Bamberg said.

Bamberg, who is representing the family, said Anderson was a good kid who made a bad decision Monday morning.

“There’s no denying it, he shouldn’t have gone in the store like that — but at the same time, he didn’t deserve to be killed,” Bamberg said.

Anderson, who was the father of a 7-month-old boy, deserved due process after the break-in, Bamberg said.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  