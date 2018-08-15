Another CMPD officer parked in a handicapped spot. This is unacceptable, chief says

Another Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was photographed parking their patrol car in a handicapped spot — the second in less than a week.
This time, an officer parked in front of a convenience store.
CMPD learned about the new case Tuesday night, and the officer was identified by the department, police spokeswoman Melissa Treadaway said.
The case was internally investigated and adjudicated, Treadaway said.
The police department refused to say whether the officer was disciplined.
Police recently finished an investigation into another police car parked in a handicapped spot, which was spotted Thursday by a South End resident.
Treadaway said CMPD can’t say whether the officer was disciplined in that case, either.
Chief Kerr Putney released a statement about the cases Wednesday.
“The practice of parking in spots reserved for our handicapped citizens is unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” he wrote.
“This will absolutely not be tolerated and I expect our officers to model the appropriate behavior,” he wrote. “We are better than this and we need to act like it. Those who violate the public’s trust will be held accountable for their actions.”
The officers’ names have not been released.
These two cases are the only times in 2018 that CMPD has investigated officers for parking in handicapped spots, Treadaway said.
