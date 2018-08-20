Suspect in shooting near uptown Charlotte Transportation Center fires gun in video

A shooting in uptown over the weekend was captured on video, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is shown firing a gun and then running away through the intersection of 4th and Brevard streets, next to the Charlotte Transit Center.

The video doesn’t have sound, but a couple of pedestrians in the background seem to react to the gunfire. They start to run and duck while the suspect ran diagonally across the intersection, which is just a few blocks from the Epicentre and Spectrum Center.

At the time of the shooting, just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was wearing a green t-shirt with yellow wording on it and a red backpack, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The gunshots injured Tony Davis, 32, who was shot in the back.

Police said the shooting was drug-related, and when Davis was released from the hospital a few hours later, he was charged with possession of cocaine.

Police said the incident was not related to Charlotte Pride events, which were underway all weekend uptown.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or call 911, police said.