Suspect and victim were both riding CMS school bus just before shooting, police say

When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunfire near a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus stop Monday afternoon, they couldn’t find any victims at first, CMPD Lt. Steve Fischbach said Tuesday.
It turns out that the gunshot victim, a 16-year-old male CMS student, went to his family’s home before heading to the hospital in an ambulance, Fischbach said.
The victim is expected to survive, but so far, he’s refusing to cooperate with the investigation, Fischbach said.
Without information from the student, Fischbach said police have pieced together a narrative from witness interviews and surveillance footage. No one has been arrested, and police are not releasing the name of any potential suspects.
According to the police report, the victim attends Ram Academy, an off-site location of Harding University High School for students who are trying to get back on a timeline to graduate.
He was getting off the bus near the intersection of Timberbrook Drive and Tuckaseegee Road when the shooting occurred.
The alleged shooter is apparently high school-aged and was also on the school bus just before the shooting, Fischbach said.
“There are no indications of any kind of disagreement or altercation on the bus, before the drop-off,” he said.
Asked whether a gun was on the bus before the shooting, Fischbach told a reporter “that would be left to your own deduction.”
The bus pulled away from its stop before the shots were fired, Fischbach said.
“And at that point, there were kids running everywhere,” he said.
Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, police said.
