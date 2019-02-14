Woman sexually assaulted, stabbed in Charlotte parking lot, police say

A 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and then stabbed when she tried to fight back in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

Police initially said the woman was attacked “by an unknown male” but reported later Thursday that the victim had been in a “prior relationship” with her attacker.

Police had earlier increased patrols near where the woman was attacked, according to a CMPD news release.

The woman was standing beside her car at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when the man approached and then attacked her, police said. He wore dark clothes and “had his face covered,” according to Thursday’s news release. Police are not saying what they suspect covered the assailant’s face.





Medic drove the woman to a hospital, according to the CMPD release. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The woman was assaulted in the 4900 block of Courtney Ridge Lane, according to police. That’s off Yorkmont Road and Billy Graham Parkway.

A CMPD K-9 unit tried to track the suspect but could not find him.





Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.