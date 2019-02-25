Suspect in Providence shooting died after turning the gun on himself, police say

Crime

February 25, 2019

A 23-year-old man who police say killed two people in south Charlotte in the early hours of Sunday morning has died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Monday identified John James Bocek as the suspect in the double-murder, which took place on Glenn Abbey Way just before 4 a.m. Sunday. CMPD said in a news release Monday that Bocek broke into the home and shot 51-year-old Matthew Allen Chaplin and 15-year-old Jenna Elizabeth Hewitt.

Bocek later died at the hospital Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CMPD.

Detectives said Monday they believe Bocek knew Matthew Chaplin’s daughter, a 16-year-old. Police had, just a week before the shooting, attained arrest warrants for Bocek after learning he had physically assaulted the 16-year-old girl and taken her phone, according to CMPD.

The warrants previously accused Bocek of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, which was alleged to have happened at the Chaplin home. But, police officers were unable to find him to arrest him, CMPD says.

Hewitt, the 15-year-old, was a guest at the house on Sunday when the shooting occurred, CMPD officials said.

After Bocek entered the home and shot two people, the 16-year-old resident of the home ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911, according to CMPD.

