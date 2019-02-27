A legal issue delays trial of Rayquan Borum, charged with murder during 2016 protests

An unspecified legal issue has caused a delay in the murder trial of Rayquan Borum, Judge Gregory Hayes told jurors Wednesday morning.
Borum is accused of killing 26-year-old Justin Carr in uptown Charlotte on Sept. 21, 2016, the second night of protests over a deadly Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shooting.
After a scheduled mid-morning break, prosecutors asked Hayes for more time, saying something “unusual” had come up. Bill Bunting, leader of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office homicide team, accompanied the prosecutors out of the courtroom and was later seen reviewing a law book with them.
Lawyers for both sides went into Hayes’ chambers after that, along with Bunting and the lead CMPD detective on the case.
The issue was apparently not resolved. Hayes sent jurors to lunch a half-hour early, saying he hoped the delay would be over by 2 p.m.
The delay comes just before Borum’s defense attorneys would have started cross-examining a key witness — a federal inmate, Kendell Bowden, who says he spent most of the night of the shooting with Borum.
Bowden testified earlier Wednesday that he saw Borum point a gun twice that night in 2016. The first time, Bowden said, Borum tried to fire and the gun didn’t go off.
Prosecutors asked Bowden where Borum aimed the failed shot.
“(At) the police,” Bowden said, clarifying that no particular officer seemed to be the target.
Moments after that, Bowden testified that he saw Borum fling his arm back, point the gun behind him and fire again without looking.
That shot worked, Bowden said, and hit Carr.
Bowden said he ran away once he heard the shot.
“This guy is freakin’ nuts, I’m going,” he said he was thinking at the time.
But he ran into Borum a few blocks away, he testified. Bowden said Borum threatened him and told him not to talk.
More than a year later, after Bowden pleaded guilty to identity theft charges and was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison, he talked to police about what happened that night.
He said he waited so long because he was scared.
Bowden testified that no one has offered him reduced time or another deal in exchange for his testimony, although he isn’t opposed to the idea. “It would help,” he said in court.
