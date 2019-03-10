Death investigation underway after man was killed in ‘domestic incident,’ CMPD says

A ‘domestic-related incident’ left one man dead in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning after he suffered a gunshot wound.
CMPD was called to an address near Interstate 85 Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. following reports of domestic violence.
Upon arriving at the scene off of Tara Lane, officers found a male victim inside an apartment who was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic from an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives were not looking for a suspect Sunday morning, and the incident has not been labeled a homicide.
No further information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.
