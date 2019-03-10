Crime

Death investigation underway after man was killed in ‘domestic incident,’ CMPD says

By WBTV

March 10, 2019 03:44 PM

A ‘domestic-related incident’ left one man dead in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning after he suffered a gunshot wound.

CMPD was called to an address near Interstate 85 Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. following reports of domestic violence.

Upon arriving at the scene off of Tara Lane, officers found a male victim inside an apartment who was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives were not looking for a suspect Sunday morning, and the incident has not been labeled a homicide.

No further information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.

