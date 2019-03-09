Spike in Charlotte homicides continues after Tuckaseegee Road shooting, police say

Charlotte’s spike in homicides continued this weekend when a shooting victim was found late Friday in a convenience store parking lot.
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
The victim was found just after 11 p.m. Police said they will release his name and age once his family is notified.
He was found outside the Eze-N-Quick mini-mart, WSOC-TV reported.
Charlotte has seen a startling rise in homicides this year.
By February’s end, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had investigated 25 killings — including 19 where the victims knew the shooters, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney. Twenty-three of the killings involved guns, Putney said.
By the same date in 2018, Charlotte had six murders, The Observer previously reported.
“This has to stop,” the chief tweeted on Feb. 28.
Police on Saturday were canvassing the area of the Tuckaseegee Road fatal shooting for witnesses and asked that anyone with information call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
