Spike in Charlotte homicides continues after Tuckaseegee Road shooting, police say

Charlotte’s spike in homicides continued this weekend when a shooting victim was found late Friday in a convenience store parking lot.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The victim was found just after 11 p.m. Police said they will release his name and age once his family is notified.

He was found outside the Eze-N-Quick mini-mart, WSOC-TV reported.

CMPD is out on the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Rd investigating a homicide. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/0QfyW3orSm — Taylor Simpson WBTV (@TaylorSimpsonTV) March 9, 2019

Charlotte has seen a startling rise in homicides this year.

By February’s end, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had investigated 25 killings — including 19 where the victims knew the shooters, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney. Twenty-three of the killings involved guns, Putney said.

By the same date in 2018, Charlotte had six murders, The Observer previously reported.

“This has to stop,” the chief tweeted on Feb. 28.

@cmpd has investigated 25 homicides year to date. 19 of these involve victims who knew their killers. 23 involve guns. This has to stop — Kerr Putney (@chiefputney) February 28, 2019

Public safety is a shared responsibility that requires effort by the police, the community and our partners. I am personally asking all members of our community to assist us in this effort. Together we will make our community a safe one. @CMPD — Kerr Putney (@chiefputney) February 28, 2019

Police on Saturday were canvassing the area of the Tuckaseegee Road fatal shooting for witnesses and asked that anyone with information call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

