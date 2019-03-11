Another Charlotte apartment complex fire was intentionally set, police say

A major fire at an apartment clubhouse in east Charlotte Monday morning was intentionally set, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
When police and firefighters got to the Avalon Heights Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Monday, they saw flames coming through the roof of the complex clubhouse, police said.
More than 50 firefighters controlled the fire in 35 minutes, and no one was hurt, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The fire caused about $300,000 in damage, according to CMPD.
Police did not name any suspects Monday afternoon.
The fire comes less than a week after another intentionally set fire at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte, which left five people homeless and caused $200,000 in damage, police said.
CMPD’s arson detectives do not believe the two arson cases are related, according to a CMPD news release. Both are still under investigation.
CMPD has investigated an average of about 200 arson cases per year in recent years, according to the department. In 2018, there were 157 reports of arson.
