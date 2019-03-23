Police seek woman in purple robe who ran from fatal Charlotte wreck

Police are searching for a woman who they say was wearing a head scarf and a purple robe when she ran from a fatal Charlotte wreck.

The woman was turning left into a parking lot on West Boulevard when she “crossed into the path” of a motorcyclist at about 11 p.m. Friday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead.

The motorcyclist was traveling “above the posted speed limit” when the motorcycle hit the front right corner of the woman’s Ford Fusion, police said. The motorcyclist was thrown to the edge of the road in the 2200 block.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

Officers from CMPD’s Westover Division established a perimeter to find the driver and even called in a CMPD K-9 to try to track her.

Police said they will release the motorcyclist’s name and age once family members are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD Officer Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.