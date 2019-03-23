Arrest made in fatal shooting outside apartment near UNCC

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man outside an apartment near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Jamontae Morris was shot at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the doorway of an apartment near the 800 block of Forty Niner Avenue, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

The apartment is in an off-campus student housing complex, and is not affiliated with the university, WSOC-TV reported..

Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Fuaad Maeruf Ali of Charlotte.

With help from Secret Service and State Bureau of Investigation agents, police found Ali and arrested him without incident, according to a CMPD news release.

Ali was interviewed at CMPD headquarters, transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said in the release.

Morris had argued with another man before he was shot, according to CMPD.



