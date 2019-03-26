Police arrest woman wearing a purple robe when she ran from a fatal Charlotte wreck

A woman who police said was wearing a head scarf and a purple robe when she ran from a fatal wreck was charged with felony hit and run and other offenses, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police are not disclosing what evidence led them to identify 49-year-old Vonda Patterson Steward as the Ford Fusion driver who collided with 40-year-old motorcyclist Daryl Lamont Miller.

In a news release, police said they contacted Steward after identifying her as the driver involved in the collision on West Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Steward voluntarily went to police headquarters for an interview on Sunday, police said.

She also was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked, registration violation, inspection violation and safe movement violation, according to the police news release and Mecklenburg County jail records.

The driver was turning left into a parking lot in the 2200 block of West Boulevard when she “crossed into the path” of the motorcyclist, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. Paramedics pronounced Miller dead.

Miller was traveling “above the posted speed limit” when he hit the front right corner of the car, police said. He was thrown to the edge of the road, according to CMPD.