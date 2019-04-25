CMPD has killed 28 people since 2005. Here’s how its rate compares to other cities.

Full body camera video shows what happened after the shooting of Danquirs Franklin GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019.

While attention has focused on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police following the fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin, data compiled by the Washington Post show that the rate at which police kill civilians in Charlotte was lower than in most U.S. cities of similar size in recent years.

The Post began a database of fatal, line-of-duty shootings by police officers since 2015. In the absence of reliable federal data, the newspaper gathers information from local news reports, law enforcement websites, social media and independent databases.

According to that data, police in Charlotte shot and killed 13 people between the start of 2015 and the end of 2018. That’s a rate of 1.5 fatal shots per 100,000 city residents, based on the 2017 population estimate.

Six of the eight cities with comparable population sizes had higher rates for that period.





Columbus, Ohio, and Denver, Colo., both had rates of about three fatal police shootings for every 100,000 residents, the Post data show. Jacksonville, Fla., had a rate of two, and Washington, D.C., Indianapolis and San Francisco each had rates of 1.7 fatalities per 100,000.

Only Fort Worth and Seattle, of the similar-sized cities, had lower rates than Charlotte’s. Both of those cities had rates of about 1.2 fatal shootings per 100,000.

The comparisons are rough estimations. CMPD polices areas outside Charlotte’s city limits, for example, but the Post catalogs shootings only by the city in which they occurred.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers have shot and killed 28 people, including Franklin, since 2005, according to the department’s data. CMPD reports 12 shooting fatalities from 2015 to 2018. The reason for the discrepancy with the 13 fatalities reported in the Washington Post database is unclear.

As national attention turned to highly publicized police shootings, the lack of nationwide data became apparent. The FBI and other agencies created the National Use-of-Force Data Collection in 2016.

Data collection began Jan. 1 of this year, although the FBI says it can’t require local law enforcement agencies to submit reports. It will include fatalities and injuries caused by law enforcement officers’ use of force and incidents in which officers fire their weapons at others. The data will be publicly released at least twice a year.