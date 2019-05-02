Deadly week in Charlotte continues with seventh killing. Man found shot near bank.

Detectives say they wre called at 1:40 a.m. and found “one male subject inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound,” a press relese said. WBTV photo

Charlotte’s seventh killing in five days occurred outside a Wells Fargo bank branch early Thursday in the 4100 block of North Tryon Street.

Detectives were called at 1:40 a.m. to the site near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road, and found “one male subject inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a press release.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name was not released early Thursday.

A second person was found nearby with a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

“Officers detained a person of interest at the scene and he will be transported to be interviewed by detectives. No additional suspects are being sought by detectives at this time.” officials said.

Charlotte’s 2019 homicide tally is now at 48, including three people who were shot Sunday at three different crime scenes, and two who were killed Tuesday on the campus of UNC Charlotte.