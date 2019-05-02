UNC Charlotte to launch ‘extensive’ external review after fatal shootings on campus

‘I could very well die today’: UNCC senior describes hearing gunshots down the hall UNCC senior Krysta Dean was in a nearby classroom when shots rang out on April 30, 2019. "(What) was going through my head was I could very well die today," Dean said. "I was mentally preparing myself for what it would be like to get shot." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNCC senior Krysta Dean was in a nearby classroom when shots rang out on April 30, 2019. "(What) was going through my head was I could very well die today," Dean said. "I was mentally preparing myself for what it would be like to get shot."

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois on Thursday announced his administration has plans for an independent, external review of response to the campus shooting where two students were killed and four were injured this week.

A former student has been charged two counts of murder after Tuesday’s shooting inside a UNC Charlotte classroom. Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Thursday afternoon but waived his right to appear before a judge.

Terrell, 22, was apprehended soon after police say he opened fire in a “Science, Technology and Society” class.

In addition to the two murder charges for the deaths of 21-year-old Riley Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier, Terrell has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm on educational property and possessing a gun on educational property, according to jail records.

In a statement Thursday, Dubois said campus safety remains his top concern and that UNC Charlotte’s lockdown response to the shooting was immediate after law enforcement officials were notified. He commended the bravery of first responders, who “were running toward the sound of gunshots and administering first aid to the injured and dying.”

Still, Dubois said he wants an “extensive” review “to look at what went well and to examine and address areas for improvement.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney, too, has praised first responders. And on Wednesday, Putney called Howell a hero Wednesday, saying he tackled the shooter and knocked him down, likely saving lives.

All of the injured students are expected to recover, according to police and UNC Charlotte officials.

The rest of the students in the class and lecturer Adam Johnson managed to escape, joining dozens of other people on campus who hid or barricaded themselves in safe spaces to try to survive.

Funeral arrangements for Howell and Parlier were not yet finalized.

The shooting took place on the last day of classes for UNC Charlotte, just as the campus was getting ready for a Waka Flocka Flame concert. The concert was canceled.

Returning home

In other developments:

CMPD officers in four marked police cars escorted the vehicle with Howell’s body to his hometown of Waynesville on Thursday morning.

University officials said 7,500 people attended a campus vigil Wednesday night. UNCC officially returned to standard operations later that night, although the final exam schedule has been shifted due to the shooting.

Graduation ceremonies will take place mostly as scheduled, according to the university.

UNCC on Wednesday launched a crowdfunding group “to support the victims and the UNC Charlotte community during this time of tragedy.” Donations of any dollar amount may be made online at the UNCC Niner Nation Unites page, or by calling 704-687-7211.

Our Officers escorted #RileyHowell this morning to the Gaston County line and we will have 4 marked car escorting him all the way to Waynesville.#Hero #CharlotteStrong https://t.co/8fHLgfxqEg — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 2, 2019