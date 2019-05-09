UNC Charlotte shooter ‘targeted a specific table of people,’ witness told police

CMPD takes UNCC shooting suspect into police headquarters CMPD officers lead suspected UNCC gunman into police headquarters April 30, 2019. Subtitles show what suspect appears to say after being asked, "what happened?" Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD officers lead suspected UNCC gunman into police headquarters April 30, 2019. Subtitles show what suspect appears to say after being asked, "what happened?"

A search of the apartment of accused UNC Charlotte shooter Trystan Andrew Terrell found paper targets, handgun magazines and ammunition, according to a search warrant that provides dramatic new details of the incident.

The shooting inside a UNCC classroom on the afternoon of April 30 killed two students and injured four others. Terrell was indicted this week on murder, attempted murder and assault charges.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched a third-floor unit at the Novel Noda apartments on East 36th Street a few hours after the shooting, the search warrant shows. Officers seized from the apartment a laptop, paper targets, three handgun magazines, six boxes of ammunition and a magazine loader, the warrant says.

An affidavit police submitted to a magistrate to obtain the search warrant offered new details on the shooting itself.

A UNCC campus police officer, Sgt. Richard Gundacker, entered room 236 of the Kennedy Building after responding to a 911 call about a shooting, the affidavit said. He found several people in the room and “yells to the occupants of the room and asks them (to) tell him who was shooting,” it says.

“At that time a subject in the room identified himself as the shooter. That person, Trystan Andrew Terrell, is taken into custody and a Glock firearm is recovered. A black leather bag located on Mr. Terrell’s person contained multiple gun magazines.”

One witness, Joshua Ayers, said he had been in the room to make a presentation when “a male subject slammed the door open and produced a pistol. Mr. Ayers stated that the subject walked towards a particular table and began to fire at the people seated there. At that point everyone began to flee the classroom. It was apparent to Mr. Ayers that the subject targeted a specific table of people.”