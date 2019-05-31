UNC Charlotte suspect says he filmed the shooting scene, according to search warrant

UNC Charlotte community grieves the the loss, injury of students UNC Charlotte students, faculty, and alumni, as well as the public attended shared their grief during a candlelight vigil for the students killed and injured during a campus shooting the previous day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC Charlotte students, faculty, and alumni, as well as the public attended shared their grief during a candlelight vigil for the students killed and injured during a campus shooting the previous day.

The man accused of killing two UNC Charlotte students and injuring four more during a classroom shooting told police that he filmed the scene on his cell phone, according to a newly public search warrant from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Trystan Terrell, 22, was found in the Kennedy Building classroom when police entered, late in the afternoon of April 30. He has been indicted on murder, attempted murder and assault charges.

A black Samsung phone was found in Terrell’s possession during his arrest, according to the warrant. He was interviewed by police at CMPD headquarters.

“During the course of the interview, Terrell admitted he used his cell phone to record a video of the scene,” according to the warrant.

The warrant shows that a magistrate approved a police search of the cell phone’s contents, but it does not describe what was in the phone or any detail about the video.

When asked for more information about the video, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesperson Melissa Treadaway refused to comment, saying that anything connected to the search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation.

Another search warrant was filed for Terrell’s laptop. He told police that he used his laptop to research mass shootings during the months prior to the UNCC shooting.

Police believe the laptop and phone may also provide more information about Terrell’s conversations and interactions prior to the shooting, according to the warrants.

When police officers file search warrants, they often include details about the ongoing investigation or the crime itself.

The laptop search warrant describes the events in the classroom on April 30 in a different way from an older search warrant for a NoDa apartment.

In the apartment search warrant, police wrote that a witness, Joshua Ayers, said Terrell shot at people at a particular table. “It was apparent to Mr. Ayers that the subject targeted a specific table of people,” the warrant states.

But in the laptop search warrant, which was filed May 7, police shared information from their interview with Terrell. Police wrote that Terrell “began shooting people indiscriminately” once he entered the classroom. The source for that statement is not clear, and police refused to provide more information.

The laptop warrant, which became publicly available Friday, corroborates CMPD Chief Kerr Putney’s account of a student’s heroism during the shooting.

Terrell was on the ground when police reached the classroom, the warrant said.

“(Terrell) stated that he was tackled by a student in the room and he just laid there until police arrived,” according to the search warrant.

Shortly after the shooting, Putney identified that student as Riley Howell, who was killed during his effort to stop the shooter. Putney said Howell potentially saved lives that day.