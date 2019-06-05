Man convicted in murder of UNC Charlotte student from Chapel Hill to get a new trial

Mark Carver wanted to take the stand, Carver’s attorney Chris Mumma said Carver wanted to testify when he was on trial in 2011, but his lawyers pushed back. Now, Chris Mumma said she's not worried about Carver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carver wanted to testify when he was on trial in 2011, but his lawyers pushed back. Now, Chris Mumma said she's not worried about Carver.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Mark Carver, who has been serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a UNC Charlotte student, did not have appropriate counsel during his 2011 trial.

Once the judge’s order is formally approved, Carver will be sent out of a state prison and back to Gaston County jail, where he’ll have the opportunity to pay his bond and go on house arrest.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell said he plans to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Carver was convicted of murder in 2011. He and his cousin Neal Cassada, who died before his trial, were accused of killing UNC Charlotte student and Chapel Hill High School graduate Ira Yarmolenko.

Yarmolenko was found dead on the banks of the Catawba River in 2008. Carver and Cassada had been fishing nearby. A ribbon, a bungee cord and a drawstring were all found wrapped around her neck.

Carver’s conviction caught the attention of Chris Mumma, executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence.

During a hearing this spring, Mumma argued that Carver’s IQ was not high enough for him to fully understand his police interviews and the trial process. He cannot read, she has said, and he tends to agree with what he’s told even if he doesn’t understand it.

Carver took the witness stand for the first time at the hearing and described a combative and confusing questioning process.

Mumma suggested that Carver’s defense team should have introduced evidence about his IQ at his trial, but his former lead attorney Brent Ratchford testified during the hearing that he had no questions about Carver’s competency.