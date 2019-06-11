With his murder conviction overturned, Mark Carver walks out of Gaston County jail

A judge set aside the 2011 murder conviction of Mark Carver in the death of a UNC Charlotte student.

Mark Carver, who received a life sentence for murder in 2011, walked out of the Gaston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Carver has to wear an ankle monitor, and he has more days in court ahead, but he’s no longer a convicted man — Superior Court Judge Christopher Bragg overturned his conviction for the 2008 murder of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko on June 5.

At a hearing in April, Carver’s lawyer — Chris Mumma of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence — argued that Carver is innocent and that there were serious problems with the legal defense in his original trial.

Bragg agreed, citing ineffective assistance by counsel when he overturned the conviction.

Carver’s original lead attorney, Brent Ratchford, testified during the April hearing that he had no questions about Carver’s competence. Mumma presented evidence showing that Carver’s IQ is in the 60s or low 70s.

Carver’s case and the strange circumstances surrounding Yarmolenko’s death on the banks of the Catawba River were the subject of “Death by the River,” a 2016 series from the Observer.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell said he plans to appeal Bragg’s ruling. If that appeal fails, Carver will have a new trial.

Mumma told reporters last week that she hopes the investigation into Yarmolenko’s death will begin again. She says whoever killed the young woman has escaped unpunished for more than a decade.