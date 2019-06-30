Man arrested after he exposed himself to kids in broad daylight, police say

CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit investigates bus stop indecent exposure cases Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Catina Odom said police are trying to find a man who has exposed himself to several girls in the past few months at bus stops around Charlotte. She said parents and kids should be on alert. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Catina Odom said police are trying to find a man who has exposed himself to several girls in the past few months at bus stops around Charlotte. She said parents and kids should be on alert.

A man has been arrested after he exposed himself to a mother and her three children in east Charlotte on Saturday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Douglas Wayne Parsons, 54, masturbated in front of the family on Eastcrest Drive Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police interviewed community members in the area and quickly figured out Parsons was the suspect, according to CMPD. He was arrested on the northern edge of uptown within hours.

He’s been charged with three counts of felony indecent exposure to a minor, three counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure, police said.

Parsons is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

His arrest came a day after Peletisala Maka, 35, was charged with felony indecent exposure and felony indecent liberties with a minor. Maka exposed himself to women or children three times in 2019, according to CMPD.