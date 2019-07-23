‘They didn’t stop.’ 911 calls capture commotion of Steak ‘n Shake shooting

911 calls capture chaos of Steak n’ Shake shooting Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released 911 calls about a shooting at Steak 'n Shake July 9, 2019. Callers report what the shooter was wearing and where they ran off to. Audio in video was edited for clarity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released 911 calls about a shooting at Steak 'n Shake July 9, 2019. Callers report what the shooter was wearing and where they ran off to. Audio in video was edited for clarity.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released five 911 calls about a shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake July 9 that killed one employee and sent another man in the hospital.

The calls, released Tuesday, reveal the scene of chaos as a gunman, later identified as Eddie Doh, 30, entered the restaurant, fired shots and sprinted back out. Doh is accused of killing Darnell Harris, 48, and injuring Robert Carpenter Jr., 53.

“There was just a shooting. Somebody just came in,” one caller said. “I don’t know if he was trying to rob us or what. He came in shooting.”

At least two callers described the man as wearing all-black clothing, and one said he was wearing a mask. That caller said he entered with a woman, fired five or six shots and then ran out of the restaurant toward a Volkswagen dealership on Interstate 485.

“They didn’t stop,” the second caller said. “They just kept going.”

Doh was charged July 18, with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and other charges after being released from Carolinas Medical Center.

Pineville police shot Doh when they responded to calls for help at the restaurant, The Observer has reported. Harris, who was killed, saw Doh was armed and fought him, saving other lives in the process, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said at a press conference on July 11.

Kiara Monique Murphy, 26, is accused of dropping Doh off at the fast-food restaurant on South Boulevard before the shooting. She is being charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, police said.

Both Doh and Murphy were also linked by police to an armed robbery at a north Charlotte restaurant earlier this month, police said.