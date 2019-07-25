Charlotte teen pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Butler High shooting

Video of Butler High shooting surfaces on Instagram Raw video from Instagram shows moment when fight between two Butler students turns deadly. 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie is charged with shooting and killing Bobby McKeithen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raw video from Instagram shows moment when fight between two Butler students turns deadly. 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie is charged with shooting and killing Bobby McKeithen.

The student accused in a fatal shooting at Butler High School last October pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Thursday.

Jatwan Cuffie, charged with shooting 16-year-old classmate Bobby McKeithen in a school hallway shortly before classes began on Oct. 29, faces between 78 to 108 months in prison as a result of his plea.

Cuffie had been held in jail for several months after the incident before bonding out in January.

The shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances.

Assistant district attorney Desmond McCallum explained that Cuffie did not claim to be a victim of bullying or harassment prior to the incident, but instead was trying to hurt but not kill McKeithen.

Cuffie has not been sentenced as he awaits further court proceedings following his plea.