Loaded firearm found in CMS random screening

A loaded firearm was confiscated during a random safety screening at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools summer school site, officials said, the first time a gun has been found in the routine searches since they began in January.

The weapon was found by a firearms detection dog that searched through students’ bags, the district said. The Wednesday morning screening at Rocky River High School, which serves as a summer site for high school students from multiple schools in the district, is part of the district’s expanded safety efforts announced in November.

The screenings occur at randomly selected schools, where backpacks are searched and students are wanded to detect weapons. All summer school students at Rocky River were wanded and their personal items searched.

One person was taken into custody and being charged, officials said, and all students and staff are safe with no threat of harm. CMS police also confiscated a non-lethal, Taser-like device in Wednesday’s search.

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has said that the random screenings are meant to deter students from bringing weapons to school. Past searches have turned up contraband such as pepper spray, over the counter medication and tobacco, but no guns.