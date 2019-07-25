After shooting, UNCC students will see more police on campus this fall, chancellor says

UNC Charlotte community grieves the the loss, injury of students UNC Charlotte students, faculty, and alumni, as well as the public attended shared their grief during a candlelight vigil for the students killed and injured during a campus shooting the previous day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC Charlotte students, faculty, and alumni, as well as the public attended shared their grief during a candlelight vigil for the students killed and injured during a campus shooting the previous day.

UNC Charlotte will have more police on campus and more security at big events this fall, as most students return to campus for the first time after a deadly shooting on the last day of spring classes.

Students, faculty and staff are also being offered counseling and training on how to respond to an “active assailant,” chancellor Philip DuBois wrote in a letter published Thursday.

DuBois noted that everyone recovers at a different pace, and many people are still coping with the deaths of Riley Howell, 21, and Reed Parlier, 19. The two students were killed and four of their classmates were injured April 30, when police say a former UNCC student opened fire on the class during end-of-semester presentations.

Trystan Terrell, now 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. He’s been in Mecklenburg County Jail ever since.

The increased security on campus doesn’t mean there’s any new threat, DuBois wrote.

“Instead, it is intended to reassure us all of the strength and accessibility of our police force,” he wrote.

During the fall semester, UNCC will also install safety posters in every classroom, according to DuBois. The posters will provide guidance on what to do in an emergency along with critical contact information and the room number, so occupants can share their location with police.

Along with counseling, UNCC faculty and staff are invited to a workshop on how to support students as they come back to campus, including how to identify students who might need more help, DuBois wrote.

The university had already decided that the classroom where the shooting took place will not be used in the 2019-20 school year.

DuBois shared updates about two reviews of the shooting and the university’s response. An internal review has already wrapped up, he wrote, and he will receive a report about it within the next couple of weeks.

The university has also commissioned the National Police Foundation to lead an independent, external review, starting in late August or early September, DuBois wrote. Other experts, including the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, will also be involved.

UNCC’s fall semester will kick off with new student convocation on Aug. 19.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why we named the UNCC shooting suspect After the fatal shooting April 30 at UNC Charlotte, some people on social media urged The Observer and other media outlets not to name the suspect or show his face. They argued that mass shooters seek notoriety, and news outlets should not reward them with it. We understand and appreciate this sentiment, and debated in the newsroom about whether to name the suspect. In the end, we decided that any harm of naming him and showing his image was outweighed by the public’s right and need to know a key fact from an event of such huge public importance. At The Observer, we believe it is important, almost all of the time, to give our readers all the relevant information we can on news of our city, region and state. We believe that the public deserves to know what we know, and we don’t want to hide information from them, except in certain cases where it could harm an innocent person, such as a rape victim. The logic that would lead us to withhold the suspect’s name in this case could be used to argue for withholding other salient facts from other stories. By not naming him, we arguably are not holding him accountable. We understand that some readers will not want to see his name or face; many other readers will. It’s a difficult issue. We agree that the suspect should not be glorified or given a spotlight. And so we have intentionally not run his photograph prominently, in print or online. At The Observer, we constantly make judgment calls. In this case, we believe the people’s right to know facts of public importance overrides concerns about giving the suspect undeserved attention.