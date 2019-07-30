Human remains found by insurance adjuster on property where Charlotte house burned

image to accompany breaking news

Human remains were discovered by an insurance adjuster on Tuesday on the property where Charlotte firefighters doused a house fire on Saturday, police said.

The adjuster called 911 just after 10:30 a.m. to report finding the remains in the 6100 block of Kenley Lane, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Kenley Lane is west of Old Pineville Road near Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office staff responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains, police said.

Police and the Charlotte Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Task Force “are on the scene actively investigating the incident,” police said in Tuesday afternoon’s release.

Police are working to confirm the person’s identity and the Medical Examiner’s Office the cause of death.

Firefighters extinguished the house fire just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.