Teen charged months after woman was shot, killed in north Charlotte

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

A teenager was arrested in Charlotte and charged with murder Tuesday, seven months after 53-year-old Harriet Witherspoon Cromartie was found dead in a car in north Charlotte.

Lavarchio Brenyon Allen Jr., 17, was charged with murder and shooting into occupied property, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

His arrest follows two arrests that came within a week of the Jan. 25 shooting.

Nazah Raine James, 20, and Omontie Oliver Rowe, 22, were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting into occupied property, police said. Rowe was also charged with attempted murder, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Another female victim was found in the car with Cromartie, police said at the time. She had been shot but survived, according to police.

Investigators determined Cromartie was not the target of the shooting, although the car she was in was targeted, CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said in January.

Allen, Rowe and James were all in Mecklenburg County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.