CMPD arrests man accused in University City parking lot murder

Police on Wednesday arrested a man on murder and other charges in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a man who was waiting in his car in a University City business park.

The victim, 53-year-old Kenny Ollemi, was found just after midnight Aug. 27 in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Classic Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s off IBM Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Ollemi had been shot while sitting in his car and he died later at a hospital, police said.

On Wednesday, CMPD said officers charged 37-year-old Antonio Prez Meadows. Meadows, public records show, is charged with murder, discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property inflicting serious injury, firearm possession by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to remain at the scene of a crash when death or bodily injury occurs.

CMPD said Meadows was in the Union County Jail on an unrelated charge at the time CMPD’s warrants were issued, police said.

Police did not say whether they know the motive behind the shooting or whether Ollemi and Meadows knew each other.