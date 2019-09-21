NC police sergeant arrested on charges he choked and threatened a woman

Public invited to state crime lab Students and the public were invited to an open house hosted by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in honor of National Forensic Science Week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students and the public were invited to an open house hosted by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in honor of National Forensic Science Week.

An Elkin Police Department sergeant was arrested and jailed Friday night on charges he choked and threatened a woman, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI agents arrested Sgt. Thomas Watson Rose without incident at his home just before 8 p.m., according to an SBI news release late Friday.

Rose was booked at the Surry County Jail on charges of assault by strangulation, communicating threats, simple assault and three counts of assault on a female. A magistrate set his bail at $120,000.

Surry County District Attorney Ricky Bowman requested the SBI investigate after a Sept. 14 incident involving Rose “was brought to his attention by officials at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital,” according to the SBI release.

In the release, SBI officials offered no details of the incident and said they will release no other information about the case.