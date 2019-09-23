CMPD arrests man accused of killing popular gas station clerk

Freedom Drive gas station murder suspect arrested in Charlotte Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a 30-year-old man with murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with the death of Ismael Doumbia, a father and a gas station clerk who was killed earlier this year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a 30-year-old man with murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with the death of Ismael Doumbia, a father and a gas station clerk who was killed earlier this year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a 30-year-old man with murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with the death of Ismael Doumbia, a father and a popular gas station clerk who was killed earlier this year.

CMPD in a news statement Monday said the police department’s homicide unit has charged Desmin Logan with murder. Logan was arrested by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team early Monday morning, according to the statement posted on the city’s website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

CMPD and the FBI investigated the murder, which happened around 3:20 a.m. June 3 at 2736 Freedom Drive. Video surveillance previously released by police shows an armed person in the gas station wearing a mask and pointing a gun near the counter.

Doumbia was shot and died later at Carolinas Medical Center, according to police. He died three days before his 51st birthday.

Doumbia moved to Charlotte 20 years ago from West Africa, WBTV previously reported. He was well-liked by coworkers and customers who knew him as the clerk at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive, near Enderly Road. WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, reported in June that Doumbia had worked at the Shell station for almost 17 years and was married, with a teenage son.

Investigators believe Doumbia was working inside the gas station when an armed suspect attempted to rob the business. CMPD said Monday the case is still under investigation and asked for anyone with additional information to call 704-432-TIPS.

Logan, as of Monday morning, was in police custody with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Public records show Logan is from Charlotte.