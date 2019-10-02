Davidson College finds no threat after gunfire reported on campus, police chief says

SHARE COPY LINK

Davidson College police said they found no signs of a threat after responding to a report of gunfire near a campus building Wednesday morning, Todd Sigler, chief of campus police and public safety director said in a tweet.

A college employee reported hearing gunshots around the HurtHub@Davidson for Innovation and Entrepreneurship building earlier in the morning, according to an updated message sent by Sigler to students, staff and faculty at about 11:40 a.m.

Police initially sent an alert to the college community “reporting an active threat on campus,” the chief tweeted at 10:15 a.m. Police issued an “all-clear message” soon after responding with Town of Davidson police to the scene and finding no threat, according to the tweet.

Town police received reports of gunshots earlier in a different area, according to Sigler’s 11:40 a.m. message. “While we don’t know the source of any of these reports, we are aware that it is hunting season for multiple types of small game.”

“The safety and well-being of Davidson students is our highest priority, and we take all reports of threats seriously,” the chief said. “We’re grateful for the vigilance of the Davidson community and the preparation of our Campus Police, who have led frequent training sessions on threat assessment and response.”

In his 11:40 a.m. message, Sigler thanked students, faculty and staff “for your quick and calm response to this morning’s alert. Reports across campus were of members of our campus community acting appropriately and quickly – getting to a secure location, making sure others around you were aware of the situation and taking any additional steps to make your location safe.”

More information regarding this morning's SSAFER Alert. pic.twitter.com/riBWXkeSH9 — Davidson College (@DavidsonCollege) October 2, 2019