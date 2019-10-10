South Charlotte woman victimized by peeping Toms on consecutive nights. 1 arrested.

SHARE COPY LINK

A south Charlotte woman was victimized by peeping Toms on consecutive mornings last weekend, and one of them has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday.

Timothy Scott Martin, 61, of Charlotte was charged with misdemeanor secret peeping and released on $10,000 bail Thursday morning, Mecklenburg County jail records show. He is a registered sex offender, police said.

Police released surveillance video images of the second peeping Tom suspect in case someone recognizes him.

The woman told police she saw the first stranger on her home surveillance video peeping through the rear window of her home about 2 a.m. Oct. 4, according to a CMPD news release.

The victim lives on Von Thuringer Court, police said. That’s off Park Road.

Police arrested Martin in that case. The peeping Tom didn’t enter the victim’s home, according to police, but removed the light source from the rear of the home and stayed for a short time before running away, police said in the release.

After police obtained a warrant for Martin’s arrest, a patrol officer spotted him and took him to the CMPD South Division office to be interviewed, according to the release.

The second peeping Tom incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said, with a different suspect.

“The victim saw the suspect peeping in her window,” according to the CMPD release. ”After being seen by the victim, the suspect casually walked away.”

He is described as tall and thin, with dreads past his shoulders and a goatee on his chin. He wore a T-shirt, shorts and black socks with pool sandals.