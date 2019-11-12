South Carolina murder suspect also sought in Ballantyne killing, police say

A man sought for months by police in South Carolina for the killing of his girlfriend is now charged with a second death in North Carolina, officials said.

Police have a murder warrant for Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, in Thursday’s death of Alvin Fletcher in Ballantyne, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The violent crimes apprehension unit of CMPD is looking for McIlwain, according to a written statement from the department.

CMPD said that McIlwain could be in North Carolina, South Carolina, or near Atlanta.

Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, confirmed that the North Carolina suspect is the same person Lancaster deputies are seeking in a May homicide.

McIlwain has been wanted since late May in Lancaster County on a murder warrant for the death of Kimberly Beth Alger, 36.

Alger’s body was found May 28 outside a vacant home on Spirit Road in southern Lancaster County, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile and Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight Deese. Alger was McIlwain’s girlfriend, police said.

The search for McIlwain since the Lancaster killing included a segment on the A&E television show “Live PD.”

