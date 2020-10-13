Charlotte Observer Logo
Three killed in series of homicides in Charlotte in less than 11 hours, CMPD says

Charlotte saw three homicides between 5:45 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The killings were spread across the north and west parts of the city, police said in a series of tweets, with the latest occurring around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace, not far from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Investigators said they were called about gunshots during a disturbance and arrived to find one person wounded “near the roadway.” The victim died at the scene, a news release said. The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported that the victim was a 46-year-old man.

Police have not suggested that the homicides are related.

Here are more details about the other cases:

Tips in the cases can be offered to police at 704-432-8477 or callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

