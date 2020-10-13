Crime & Courts
Three killed in series of homicides in Charlotte in less than 11 hours, CMPD says
Charlotte saw three homicides between 5:45 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The killings were spread across the north and west parts of the city, police said in a series of tweets, with the latest occurring around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace, not far from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Investigators said they were called about gunshots during a disturbance and arrived to find one person wounded “near the roadway.” The victim died at the scene, a news release said. The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported that the victim was a 46-year-old man.
Police have not suggested that the homicides are related.
Here are more details about the other cases:
- At 6:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1200 block of Campus Street, in the Washington Heights area off Beatties Ford Road, according to a news release. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The victim was identified as Ernest Lightner, 58, according to a press release.
- At 5:45 p.m., Monday, investigators were called to the intersection of Old Statesville Road and West WT Harris Boulevard, and arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said. The area is just east of Interstate 77. The victim was identified Aaron Deshane Shuford Jr., 21, according to a press release.
Tips in the cases can be offered to police at 704-432-8477 or callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
