DaBaby’s brother dies in Charlotte from gunshot police suspect was ‘self-inflicted’

Jonathan Kirk, better known as DaBaby, talks to voters at a #NOCAP2020 bus tour at Mallard Creek Elementary School in Charlotte on Election Day. DaBaby is reported to be the brother of Glenn Johnson, who died of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man, identified as Glenn Johnson, was fatally shot in a parking lot near University City early Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who said the wound is suspected to have been self-inflicted. According to WSOC and Billboard, Johnson is the brother of Charlotte rapper DaBaby, whose legal name is Jonathan Kirk.

The shooting took place in the 10000 block of Berkeley Place Drive in a parking lot near businesses, officials said. CMPD is still investigating the death.

By Wednesday, DaBaby wrote “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER” on his Instagram bio.

On Tuesday afternoon, DaBaby posted on Instagram a clip of his song “INTRO” and lyrics that read, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy...”

Damn bruh — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 4, 2020

Most recently, the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated, Billboard Hot 100 rapper has been spearheading a get-out-the-vote campaign called “Vote Baby Vote.” The campaign has sought to increase the number of young North Carolina voters.

The Observer was not able to reach DaBaby or other family members of Glenn Johnson.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.