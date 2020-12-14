Grand jury indicts suspect in the killing of a police officer in a small NC town

A Gaston County grand jury indicted the man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Holly police officer, the county clerk’s office confirmed on Monday.

Joshua Tyler Funk Gaston County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, was arrested Friday after police responded to a break-in call at a car wash and arcade on Beatty Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The grand jury, which consists of 18 citizens, met Monday morning and listened to witness testimony, Clerk of the Gaston Superior Court Roxann Rankin said. The indictment indicates the grand jury thinks there is enough evidence for a trial and moves the case from District Court to Superior Court, she said.

The case will eventually have a trial pending when the courts resume from the pandemic, Rankin said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mount Holly police Officer Tyler Herndon, 25, was shot during the incident and later pronounced dead. It is the first time a Mount Holly police officer has died in the line of service, Mount Holly police Chief Don Roper said Friday.

Two Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were also involved but were not injured. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, CMPD said.

Funk’s first appearance is this Friday, during which his bond and counsel will be set, Rankin said.

Mt. Holly Police officer Tyler Herndon Mt. Holly Police Dept.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A community grieving

Last Friday, Roper described Herndon as an integral member to the small but tight Mount Holly Police Department.

“We’re hurting,” he said. “Our department is hurting. Our family is hurting, but we’ll rely on each other to get through this.”

According to the Mount Holly Police Department’s Facebook page, a memorial fund has also been started at SouthState Bank. A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday.

Herndon’s body will lie in honor during a viewing service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Kings Street in Kings Mountain. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear a mask. The service also will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

Herndon will be buried at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bethlehem Road in Kings Mountain.