Juvenile suffers ‘serious’ injuries in shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
A juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the 900 block of Davenport Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday afternoon.
The injuries are non-life threatening, Medic said.
According to Observer news partner WBTV, the victim was a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the hip while inside a home. The gunfire came from outside of the house and hit other homes and vehicles, according to WBTV.
