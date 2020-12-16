Charlotte Observer Logo
Juvenile suffers ‘serious’ injuries in shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a juvenile has “serious injuries” following a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
A juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the 900 block of Davenport Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday afternoon.

The injuries are non-life threatening, Medic said.

According to Observer news partner WBTV, the victim was a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the hip while inside a home. The gunfire came from outside of the house and hit other homes and vehicles, according to WBTV.

