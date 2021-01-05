First homicide of 2021: CMPD says driver ‘intentionally caused’ crash that killed woman

A 26-year-old woman died after a crash in east Charlotte on Monday that investigators say was intentional, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. It is the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision near the 2000 block of The Plaza and found two pedestrians who had been struck by a 2015 Kia Soul. Medic took both people to the hospital where Kendra Bagwell, 26, was pronounced dead. The second victim is in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe the Kia driver, 32-year-old Jason Mosley, “intentionally caused the collision to harm” the victims. Mosley was on scene and was uninjured, police said.

Following an interview with police, Mosley was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and driving while impaired, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 704-432-TIPS