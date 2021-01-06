Crime & Courts

Man shot and killed on West Boulevard is second homicide of 2021, CMPD says

Charlotte’s second killing of 2021 involved a 34-year-old man shot on West Boulevard Tuesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The victim was identified as Eric Antwon Moore, and he would have turned 35 this month, CMPD says.

A suspect has not been identified in the shooting, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Boulevard. That is a commercial area near the Remount Road intersection.

Officers say they arrived to find Moore with a gunshot wounded, and he died at the scene, police said.

Tips can be offered directly to CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

It counts as the second killing of the new year. On Monday, a pedestrian identified as Kendra Bagwell, 26, died in a traffic collision on The Plaza that CMPD says may have been intentional. A second pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries suffered in the same incident, CMPD says.

The driver, Jason Mosley, 32, remained at the scene and was later “charged murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and driving while impaired,” CMPD said.

